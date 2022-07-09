ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State Salina team leads drone ed. at law enforcement conference

Law enforcement members from around the country were introduced to the practicality of unmanned aircraft systems by the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Applied Aviation Research Center team. At the National Sheriffs' Association annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri, the K-State Salina Applied Aviation Research Center...

Salina Post

