West Fargo man arrested for shooting in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo man is accused of shooting and wounding a person during an altercation Friday night in Grand Forks.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and terrorizing. He has not been formally charged.

Police say officers received a report of a suspect with a handgun about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The person who was shot was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested after witnesses gave police a description of the car he was driving.