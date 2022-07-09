West Fargo man arrested for shooting in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo man is accused of shooting and wounding a person during an altercation Friday night in Grand Forks.
The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and terrorizing. He has not been formally charged.
Police say officers received a report of a suspect with a handgun about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The person who was shot was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested after witnesses gave police a description of the car he was driving.
