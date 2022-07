We have family in town next weekend and I find myself asking a question I see on local parent corners of social media, ‘what can we do around here to entertain the kids in our group?’ This time, the age range will spread from a newly minted teen to a newly minted high school graduate so we don’t have to worry about nap times or sleep schedules, which helps. Our first stop will likely be to Brackett’s Landing in Edmonds for low tide, which I read will be its lowest at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday the 16th — at around a -2.5. The family not in town too long, so between a beach day, an option to walk from their Airbnb to an Outdoor Movie, doing touristy stuff in Seattle, and whatever is happening on their phones, I think we’re good to go.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO