Woman, 24, Critically Injured By Hit-And-Run SUV in Laguna Niguel

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
A man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. The shooting, one of several a 7-Eleven stores Monday morning in Southern California, was reported at 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of East 17th Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.
07.06.2022 | 10:55 PM | TUSTIN – Just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a report of a traffic collision involving a trapped driver was reported in the intersection of Holt Avenue and Vanderlip Avenue in the unincorporated area of Tustin. Arriving units of the Orange County fire Authority found two vehicles a compact black Ford Fusion and a white Nissan 370z with heavy damage. The elderly driver of the black sedan was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes while firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle. It's believe the Nissan was traveling northbound on Holt Ave., Inn collided with the sedan who is making a left-hand turn onto southbound Holt. The driver of the black vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then I'm condition but she was conscious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office
A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores left at least two people dead Monday, with police saying some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. to a 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
A man was shot and killed Monday at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana. The shooting occurred about 3:25 a.m. in the 300 block of East 17th Street, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case...
East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
A fatal two-car collision in Long Beach prompted an hours-long closure for the 710 Freeway Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved in the collision were blocking several...
An 11-year-old girl who went missing nearly a week ago in Panorama City has been found, police said Monday. Nataly Arrellano was last seen about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday after she left her residence in the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her.
A man has been tied to three separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that occurred early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in a fourth shooting. A 7-Eleven clerk was fatally shot during a robbery around 4:20 a.m. at a store on […]
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The death was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at the Goldenwest Street off-ramp to the eastbound Garden Grove (22) Freeway, the CHP said. A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office...
A customer at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and wounded Monday during an apparent robbery. The crime occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Railsback said.
Bystanders at the scene rendered aid to the man before police and Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived to take over, the LBPD said.
A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 215 in Riverside Monday triggered a fire that consumed a car and prompted lane closures in heavy traffic. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. on southbound I-215 near Central Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that a Hyundai, a Toyota Prius...
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
WILMINGTON – A man shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk was a resident of that community. Alejandro Dolores was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.
An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
Riverside County Fire Department crews quickly contained a brushfire that erupted in Moreno Valley Sunday evening. The blaze, dubbed the "Shetland Fire," was first reported at around 8:40 p.m. near Foxtrot and Shetland Lanes before quickly spreading to over 15 acres of vegetation near Perris Reservoir. Forward progress was halted...
06.29.2022 | 12:29 AM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a reported burglary in progress at a residence in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue. As deputies were responding, the victim, identified as Joe Howard Teague, a 93-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, told dispatch he had several subjects at gunpoint. When deputies arrived, they located a male suspect, identified as Joseph A. Ortega, a 33-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was immediately rendered and Ortega was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. As the investigation progressed, a witness was located within close to the scene, who saw several people flee on foot just prior to the arrival of deputies. Based on the severity of Ortega’s medical condition, the Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Investigators have established that several individuals, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s property when a shooting occurred. Teague was unharmed during the incident. He was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and later returned home. The investigation is on-going. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Allen of the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form. For media inquiries regarding this incident please contact the Media Information Bureau.
Three men who were shot to death while attending a party in Downey were publicly identified Monday. Paul Gonzales was a 33- year-old resident of Los Angeles, Shawn Garcia was a 36-year-old Pico Rivera resident and there was no city of residence available for 43-year-old Brandon Chavez, according to the coroner’s office.
