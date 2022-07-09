ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suspect arrested on arson charges in connection with Phoenix fire

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
More than 50 firefighters battled a blaze for nearly two hours  July 7 at a vacant building near Fifth Avenue and Adams Street, and a suspect has been arrested.

Alfonso Martinez, 43, was booked July 8 into jail on arson and DUI charges, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Crews arrived to fight the fire at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.

Multiple ladder trucks along with handlines were used to attack the flames, which produced heavy smoke in the area, according to the Phoenix Fire Department, which stated that the fire was under control “exactly two hours after the initial dispatch."

There were no reported injuries, and the Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force was sent to determine the cause.

Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
