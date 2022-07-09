ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Active Player Mock Draft: Rams' Stars Picked?

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams in recent years have ditched the traditional team-building through draft picks, opting to make win now moves through blockbuster trades and savvy free-agent signings.

Their blockbuster trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason finally got the Rams over the hump, as he led them to a Super Bowl victory.

While they have built through trades and signings, it is impossible to ignore their successful drafting which includes superstar receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

However, if the NFL were to be reset and all active players were thrown in the draft pool and eligible for other teams to draft, just how long would the Rams' stars last?

NFL.com recently explored that very idea, compiling a complete seven-round mock draft of active players in which four Rams were drafted in the top 20.

No. 10: Aaron Donald - Seattle Seahawks

In Reuter's draft, Donald is the first non-quarterback off the board, as he stays in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks. Donald playing for Seattle is hard to imagine, seeing as how he has spent his entire career terrorizing the Seahawks. However, a pass rusher of Donald's ability is worth a top 10 pick and being the first defensive player taken.

No. 13: Matthew Stafford - Cleveland Browns

After Donald was the first non-quarterback taken at No. 10, two more quarterbacks went off the board, leading to the Cleveland Browns taking Matthew Stafford at No. 13. The Browns saw what Stafford did for the Rams in his first season and believe he can do the same for them in this mock draft, as Stafford is the newest member of the infamous Browns' quarterback list.

No. 17: Jalen Ramsey - Los Angeles Chargers

The second member of the Rams defense to come off the board is shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who remains in Los Angeles as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Chargers signed J.C. Jackson this offseason, the ability to upgrade to arguably the best cornerback in the NFL in this mock draft was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.

No. 18: Cooper Kupp - New Orleans Saints

Two Rams go off the board back-to-back at picks No. 17 and 18, as the New Orleans Saints take their number one receiver in Cooper Kupp. Kupp broke out in a massive way last season, having one of the best seasons for a receiver in NFL history, helping lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. Now, the Super Bowl MVP will head don the black and gold, as he looks to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to New Orleans once again.

