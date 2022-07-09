ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs sign first-round picks Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham to contracts

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NThjs_0gaEtJN700
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs announced they signed first-round picks Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham to their rookie-scale contracts.

Sochan, the ninth pick last month, was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last season at Baylor after posting 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 30 games. He became the first player drafted in the top 10 by the Spurs since Tim Duncan (No. 1 overall) in 1997.

Branham, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was the 20th pick after averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists with Ohio State. He was one of five freshmen in the country to have multiple 30-point games and one of two from a Power Five school.

The Spurs previously signed No. 25 pick Blake Wesley on July 5.

Sochan was ruled out of participating in summer league after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. He missed all of the Spurs’ week-long training camp ahead of summer league and the team opted to hold him out as a precautionary measure.

Branham debuted with the Spurs on Friday, recording 15 points and three rebounds in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went 6-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, in 27 minutes of work.

San Antonio plays next on Sunday.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Tim Duncan Had A Hilarious Response To Gregg Popovich Telling Spurs Players That If They Missed A Free Throw They Would Have To Buy Him A Car: "What Color Do You Want?"

Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward in the history of the NBA, but his name doesn't get mentioned a lot in many of the conversations about the greatest of all time. This is thanks, in large part, to his personality, with the San Antonio Spurs superstar keeping a low profile during his playing career and carrying that forward into his retirement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Hornets Announce Decision On LiAngelo Ball For Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets have offered an update on LiAngelo Ball after the start to their 2022 Summer League season. Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball, has cleared health and safety protocols and will re-join the team for practice in Las Vegas on Saturday. Ball was placed under...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wesley
Person
Tim Duncan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#The San Antonio Spurs#The Cleveland Cavaliers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Aggies currently stand after their recent recruiting misses?

Well, to say it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Texas A&M in their effort to build their 2023 recruiting class is quite the understatement, losing out on four of their priority targets which included Quarterback, Dante Moore (Oregon), Wide receiver, Jalen Brown (LSU), Defensive tackle, Sydir Mitchell (Texas), and Defensive back, Caleb Pressley (Oregon), which has created a sense of confusion amongst the fan base, wondering why the momentum from the historic 2022 class has seemingly disappeared. Luckily, I’m here to remind you that it’s only the start of July, and the Aggies have plenty of ultra-talented, uncommitted targets...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Basketball Assistant Coach Leaving for Oregon

Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Armon Gates is leaving to accept a job at Oregon, according to On3’s Robin Washut. Gates was Nebraska’s longest-tenured assistant coach. He joined the program in 2018. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg issued a statement on Gates’s departure. “Armon Gates has informed me that he is leaving Nebraska to take another coaching position,” Hoiberg said. “I appreciate all of Armon’s contributions to Husker Basketball over the past four-plus seasons, as he has been a valuable member of our coaching staff since I arrived three years ago. I wish Armon, his wife Ashley and his family all the best as he begins his new endeavor. Looking forward, we will be diligent in finding the right person to join our coaching staff to continue to help us build our program.” Gates is the second assistant coach to leave Hoiberg’s staff this offseason. In March, the Cornhuskers and assistant Matt Abdelmassih agreed to “mutually” part ways. Hoiberg hired South Alabama’s Adam Howard to fill the vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy