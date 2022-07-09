ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsa, TX

Father of Elsa boy who fatally shot himself pleads guilty

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself last year pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm Thursday.

3-year-old Elsa boy ‘accidentally shot himself,’ police say

On October 18, 2021, police, fire and EMS responded near the intersection of Begonia Street and Mile 17 1/2 North.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral , upon arrival, authorities found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The child was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later confirmed that the gunshot wound aligned with being self-inflicted.

Police: Father of Elsa child that accidentally shot himself charged

Investigators said they found an unsecured and loaded firearm in a bedroom which was later discovered to have belonged to the child’s father, Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr .

The weapon in the case was a nine-millimeter Smith and Wesson pistol.

Duenez pleaded guilty to the indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 22.

