A Massive Wildfire Spread Across Southern France With More Than 1000 Fighters Tackle for It

Britons flocked to the coast on Sunday as much of the country sweltered in soaring temperatures.The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.Beaches, lakes and rivers were busy as people looked to keep cool in the summer sun.A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

