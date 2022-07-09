ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Massive Wildfire Spread Across Southern France With More Than 1000 Fighters Tackle for It

By Paw Mozter
natureworldnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large fire that burnt down 600 hectares (1,500 acres) and prompted the evacuation of residents in the southern Gard region of France ended up fought by nearly 1,000 firefighters assisted by water-dropping planes. The wildfire had been kept under control, but it would take days to put it...

www.natureworldnews.com

#Southern France#Wildfire#Firefighters#Accident
