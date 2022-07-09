ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn Mendes postpones ‘Wonder’ tour for 3 weeks to focus on mental health

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Postponing dates: Shawn Mendes said he was postponing the next three weeks of his tour so he could focus on his mental health. (David Livingston/FilmMagic)

Three-time Grammy Award nominee Shawn Mendes announced he was postponing his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks so he could focus on mental health.

In posts shared on Instagram and Twitter on Friday night, the “Stitches” singer, 23, told fans he had “reached a breaking point,” USA Today reported. Mendes said he was postponing concerts through his July 29 date at Uncasville, Connecticut.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows,” Mendes wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me.”

Mendes was scheduled to perform in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday, CNN reported.

Other dates canceled included stops at Omaha, Nebraska; Milwaukee; Chicago; St. Louis; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; and Uncasville.

The singer said he made his decision after speaking with health professionals and his team members, according to USA Today.

“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” Mendes wrote in his social media posts. “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know; love you guys.”

Mendes’ next show after the three-week hiatus would be in Toronto on July 31, according to his website. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to run through Oct. 26.

