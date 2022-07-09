ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont City, IL

I-55/70 roadwork starts Monday

The Telegraph
 2 days ago
FAIRMONT CITY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Interstate 55 northbound/I-70 eastbound...

The Telegraph

