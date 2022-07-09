ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Promoting "No Books No Ball," Governor Baker Shoots Hoops In Roxbury

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On a sweltering Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker took to the court in Roxbury to promote the summer launch of a basketball program that aims to improve youth athletic and academic skills. No Books No Ball is...

wbznewsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
walls102.com

Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire department divers in Massachusetts have managed to retrieve a Chicago woman’s large diamond ring that fell into the Charles River. The Cambridge Fire Department says the incident happened Sunday when the woman placed the ring in her husband’s shirt pocket for safekeeping while she applied sunscreen. When he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring tumbled into the river. The distraught couple alerted a dive team that was patrolling nearby, and a diver located the ring within five minutes. In a Facebook post, the fire department says the ring’s owner was “very relieved and excited.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Government
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusett’s Gov. Baker celebrates 2022 kick-off of popular ‘Summer Nights’ program

Second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the DCR’s Roxbury Heritage State Park in the City of Boston. The Baker-Polito Administration today celebrated the second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Roxbury Heritage Park in the City of Boston. This year, the Administration increased funding for the program to $2.5 million from $1 million, after beginning the program with $213,000 in 2015 after taking office. Additionally, the Administration is partnering with over 70 organizations this summer to offer free programming in the following communities: Boston (Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, and South Boston), Beverly, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Signs for future LGBTQ-friendly senior living facility in Boston vandalized with hate speech

BOSTON — Signs for a future LGBTQ-friendly senior housing facility that is currently under construction in Boston have been vandalized with hateful messages. Banners hung around the construction site for The Pryde, a 74-unit housing development that will be inside the former William Barton Rogers Middle School in Hyde Park, were spray-painted with vulgar and threatening messages.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

One person in hospital from stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Roxbury early Monday morning. At 3:52 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 2179 Washington Street in Roxbury. Officers located an adult male suffering from serious life-threatening injuries upon arriving...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Hoops#The Boston City Council
WBUR

Reckoning with the white supremacist march

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We'll unpack the white supremacist march that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor, joins us along with Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and an expert in how extremist organizations organize and operate.
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts’ Megabucks Doubler reaches 2nd highest jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The estimated Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday is $13.2 million. Since the launch of the game in April 2009, it is the second-largest jackpot. The estimated cash value of the Megabucks Doubler reward is $10.05 million. The greatest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever won was $13.82...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed one-time relief rebate for Massachusetts taxpayers

WORCESTER, Mass. —Taxpayers across Massachusetts could see a one-time rebate by the end of September due to inflation cutting into a lot of families’ budgets and this is one way to offer relief, House democrats said. The proposal would send one-time rebates of $250 to individual taxpayers and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Mass. price of rent now the fourth-highest increase in the nation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The average price of rent in Massachusetts is up 9% since January 2022 and 19% since 2020, according to a recent report, making it the fourth-highest increase in the nation. The report, from QuoteWizard.com, found an average one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts now costs $1,423. The report also...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy