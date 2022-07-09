ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Alex Smalley Hangs Onto British Open Chance After Three Rounds of Genesis Scottish Open

By Alex Miceli
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnVHF_0gaErjCJ00
Alex Smalley, a PGA Tour player from Greensboro, N.C., has a chance in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open to get one of three qualifying spots for next week's British Open. Malcolm Mackenzie, Golffile

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Just one more round. That’s what Alex Smalley has between getting on a plane and going back to Greensboro, N.C., or traveling over the Forth Bridge from the Renaissance Club to St. Andrews and the British Open.

After a 3-under 67 in the third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Smalley had hope of getting into next week’s Open. He is currently tied for 6th and would need to finish among the top three players not already qualified for the Open to earn a trip to the Old Course.

Smalley, a Duke graduate, posted one of the better rounds in the field on a day when the wind continued to cause problems for the best players in the world, despite two consecutive bogeys to start his round. Smalley would fight back with six birdies and one more bogey over the remaining 16 holes.

“I just got a couple unlucky bounces and rolled into some bunkers on (No.)1 and (No.) 2,” Smalley said of his early troubles. “On 2, I didn't have (either foot) in the bunker and on 1, I had one foot in the bunker, so just got some unlucky bounces.”

Smalley is holding on to the last qualifying spot after the third round, at 3-under for the championship, four shots off behind leader Xander Schauffele, who stands at 7-under.

Knowing he was in the Scottish Open field, Smalley, 25, was unsure if he wanted to experience an eight-hour plane flight and make the trip for just one week if he wasn’t the Open.

“I knew the field was going to be strong and I knew that obviously, if you play you have a chance, but that was still kind of a long shot,” Smalley said of getting into the Open. “But I feel like if I kept another good day tomorrow, then it might be a possibility.”

Oddly, Smalley has had his best success to date outside of the United States with a second-place finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic in the end of March and then a sixth at the Mexico Open in May.

Smalley played links golf just one other time, in the 2017 Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool, going 3-1-0 as a 22-year-old. He says he is comfortable playing in the wind and feels that he has a good ability to flight the ball under the wind when he wants to.

“I know links golf has a learning curve,” Smalley said. “I mean, we're playing for 20-30 yards of help or hurt depending on where the winds coming from just one hole, I hit pitching wedge, I was in the rough so it released a little bit but it probably went 190 yards and then I had four iron on the 18th that went 195 yards. It's just really difficult to figure out you know how far you're going to hit the ball and how far the winds going to affect it.”

Has Smalley envisioned a trip to the Home of Golf?

“I’ll tell you after tomorrow,” Smalley said, knowing he still has work to do before that dream can become reality.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four top-10 players miss cut at Genesis Scottish Open week before 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews

Being on the wrong side of the luck of the draw did in some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. After sublime conditions Thursday morning, the winds picked up and the temps dropped for the second wave of players. And their scorecards reflected the change Mother Nature dished up.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Open Field#Golf Course#Liverpool#The Renaissance Club#Duke
Sportsnaut

Tiger Woods tackles 18-hole practice round at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods played a full 18-hole practice round Sunday as he prepares to compete this week in the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland. Woods played alongside Justin Thomas during his five-hour round on Sunday. It marked the first time this year that Woods played an 18-hole practice round...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Four-time PGA Tour winner and former Tournament of Champions chairman Tommy Jacobs dies at 87

For nearly 60 years, Tommy Jacobs was the answer to an often-cited trivia question: Who is the youngest golfer to play in the Masters?. As a semifinalist in the 1951 U.S. Amateur, Jacobs earned an invitation to compete at Augusta National the following April. He was 16 at the time and 17 when he teed it up in the Masters, where he finished 60th in an era when there was no cut. That distinction would stand until 2010, when 16-year-old Matteo Manaserro played at Augusta. (That mark was eclipsed by 14-year-old Guan Tianlang in 2013.)
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

2022 British Open Betting Preview

In the long history of the British Open, St. Andrews has been the home of 29 events before this season. Zach Johnson won in 2015 with a score of -15 while holding off Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff. The rotation of this tournament and potential swings in weather can lead to a wide range of results in relationship to par.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Some of the best merchandise at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It’s time for the final men’s major championship of the year. The best golfers in the world have ascended upon the home of golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews, for the 150th edition of the British Open. It’s the 30th time the Old Course has hosted the championship, the latest coming in 2015, when Zach Johnson won in a playoff.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
Golf Channel

Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday. A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LPGA: Here are 10 teams to watch this week, featuring stars Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Leona Maguire

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will feature a wonderful blend of past and present. While sisters Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are two the biggest names on the current tour, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb are two of the biggest names of all time. They’ll all be in action in the same field this Wednesday-Saturday at the LPGA’s only team event.
MIDLAND, MI
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
631
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy