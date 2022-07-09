Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Eastern Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 845 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Clayton Lake State Park to 11 miles southwest of Clayton to 11 miles northeast of Bueyeros, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clayton, Grenville, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca, Sedan, Mount Dora, Moses and Bueyeros. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 401 and 429. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
