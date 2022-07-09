Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union County STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM MDT At 816 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Grenville to near Mount Dora to 12 miles northeast of Bueyeros. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clayton, Grenville, Clayton Lake State Park, Sedan and Mount Dora. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 389 and 392, and between Mile Markers 395 and 429. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

UNION COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO