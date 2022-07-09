Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO