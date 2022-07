With the price of oil remaining well beyond $100 per barrel, the American Automotive Association (AAA) reports the national gas price average is over $5 per gallon, nearly double that of July 2021 and an all-time high since AAA began collecting pricing data over two decades ago. Although the heat of wallets burning the backsides of pickup truck drivers seems to be getting hotter this summer, buyers will still seek out models equipped with the largest fuel tanks manufacturers can provide.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO