Key Biscayne, FL

Amarandino, Key Biscayne’s newest food spot

By Mariella Oliva, Justo Rey / Islander News
islandernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Raul Bonetto, opening a new restaurant has become second nature. So when deciding for his newest Key Biscayne dining spot – Amarandino – Bonetto relied on experience, research, and a hunch that the island would welcome his new concept. The Argentinian-born Bonetto opened the first NY-style...

www.islandernews.com

Comments / 0

 

communitynewspapers.com

