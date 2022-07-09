Amarandino, Key Biscayne’s newest food spot

Cèrto Risto & Pizza recently opened in the Coral Gables/ West Miami area and locals couldn’t be happier. “Cèrto”which means truth, is used a great deal in Italian as an affirmation, and the truth about Cèrto is that it offers guests a comfortable, convenient setting in which to enjoy a variety of authentic Italian dishes. “I wanted a short, positive name that would give customers a good memory when thinking about their visit to Cèrto, shares Certo’s owner, Giovanni Astudillo (Gio), who was born in Ecuador and moved to New York when he was 16 years old. Gio finished high school and attended college before deciding to dedicate his life to the restaurant business. He saved money little by little with the hopes of one day opening a small restaurant. Gio gained extensive restaurant experience at New York’s Barbetta,

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO