Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe to miss rest of Summer League with shoulder injury

Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the No. 7 overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Trail Blazers rookie swingman Shaedon Sharpe is set to miss the rest of this year’s Las Vegas Summer League after suffering a small labral tear in his left shoulder, the team has announced in a press release.

Portland adds that Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft out of Kentucky, will have his injury reassessed in 10-14 days. He suited up for just six minutes during an eventual 81-78 loss to the Pistons Thursday before suffering the injury. He shot 1-of-3 from the floor in that time. The 6-foot-6 wing promptly left the game to undergo imaging.

A hyper-athletic, high-upside prospect, Sharpe never played a game for the Wildcats. Sharpe’s original intention was to redshirt his first season with Kentucky during the 2021-22 collegiate season and then suit up in 2022-23. When it became clear Sharpe could become a lottery selection, he opted to enter the 2022 draft pool.

The 19-year-old inked a rookie-scale contract with Portland last week. Provided the Trail Blazers pick up his options, Sharpe is eligible to earn $27,340,903 over the four-year deal.