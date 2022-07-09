Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe to miss rest of Summer League with shoulder injury
Trail Blazers rookie swingman Shaedon Sharpe is set to miss the rest of this year’s Las Vegas Summer League after suffering a small labral tear in his left shoulder, the team has announced in a press release.
Portland adds that Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft out of Kentucky, will have his injury reassessed in 10-14 days. He suited up for just six minutes during an eventual 81-78 loss to the Pistons Thursday before suffering the injury. He shot 1-of-3 from the floor in that time. The 6-foot-6 wing promptly left the game to undergo imaging.
A hyper-athletic, high-upside prospect, Sharpe never played a game for the Wildcats. Sharpe’s original intention was to redshirt his first season with Kentucky during the 2021-22 collegiate season and then suit up in 2022-23. When it became clear Sharpe could become a lottery selection, he opted to enter the 2022 draft pool.
The 19-year-old inked a rookie-scale contract with Portland last week. Provided the Trail Blazers pick up his options, Sharpe is eligible to earn $27,340,903 over the four-year deal.
