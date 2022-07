There’s nothing like a great workout schedule to kick your weight loss journey into gear. From a long run on the treadmill to some weight lifting at the gym, regular exercise is a vital component to any healthy lifestyle, especially if you’re trying to shed a few pounds. However, what you consume before and after your workout is just as important as the calories you burn in the workout itself. In fact, there’s one post-exercise mistake health experts say could thwart your weight loss efforts if you aren’t careful—and it has to do with the beverage you choose to drink.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO