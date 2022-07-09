ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

1 shot after fight breaks out in Huntsville neighborhood

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting in Huntsville on Saturday.

Authorities say that a fight broke out between multiple people on Cotton Row off of Sparkman Drive. This then led to the shooting.

A victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD is currently at the scene investigating. This is a developing story.

