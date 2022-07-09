1 shot after fight breaks out in Huntsville neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting in Huntsville on Saturday.
Authorities say that a fight broke out between multiple people on Cotton Row off of Sparkman Drive. This then led to the shooting.Town Creek man killed in car accident
A victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
HPD is currently at the scene investigating. This is a developing story.
