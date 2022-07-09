ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman Arrested On Multiple Complaints Of Child Endangerment In Tulsa

By News On 6
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa Police arrested a woman on multiple complaints of child endangerment Friday in Tulsa. The suspect Albrinae...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 3

Muddy Paws
2d ago

Maybe the children would be better off living with someone else. She doesn't look very maternal to me.

Reply(1)
3
GayRayTulsa
2d ago

Ugh.... I can just see the hurt in her eyes. 💔❤️ Hopefully recovery will be an option for her next.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Charged with Second DUI

A Bartlesville woman was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning. Patty Moss was charged with a felony count of DUI during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Moss was already out on bond for a previous DUI arrest in March. According to an affidavit, officers...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Charged With Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court on Monday after being arrested on Sunday. David Cooper Jr. was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery, a misdemeanor for his alleged role in an incident. According to an affidavit, police responded to a residence on the 6100 block...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman jailed in fatal crash on Highway 33

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 31-year-old Perkins woman — arrested Sunday night in connection with a fatal crash at 4:33 pm on Dec. 6, 2021, on Highway 33 from which her 9-year-old stepson was killed and her 11-year-old stepson seriously injured — remained held in the Payne County Jail this morning on $50,000 bail on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and causing a personal injury accident by driving under the influence of drugs.
PERKINS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Alcoholic#Violent Crime#Tulsa Police#Tpd#Dui
News On 6

Couple Says Car Was Stolen Days Before Move To Colorado

A Broken Arrow couple is without a car after they say it was stolen just days before they are set to move to Colorado. The couple said they are supposed to leave for Colorado on Friday and need to get there soon to start new jobs. Jasmine Meis said she...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Tulsa Police investigate homicide 44 in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Lt. Watkins, head of Homicide with the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says on July 8, officers responded to an east Tulsa homicide call around 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Christian Amaya Hernandez, also known as Cristian Velasquez, 38 was found dead...
KTUL

18-year-old dies after Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a wreck near Bristow on July 6 around 4:15 p.m. A 19-year-old was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe with passengers Abreanna Proberts, 18, and a 16-year-old. A woman driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police, Firefighters Rescue Woman Off Bridge Post

A woman made it safely off a bridge post on Sunday thank to the help of Tulsa police and firefighters. The rescue happened Sunday morning on the 71st bridge over the Arkansas River. Police said some passerby called 911 after hearing a woman asking for help. Officers found the woman...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Jenks Police Officer Receiving Attention For Good Deed

A Jenks Police Officer's good deed is getting some attention this week. Officer Tarasenko noticed a man and woman panhandling off Highway 75 Friday when he stopped to talk to them. He said he wanted to check on them with the extreme heat. While talking to the couple, Tarasenko found...
JENKS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy