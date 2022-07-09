ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Judge throws out Missouri AG's COVID-19 suit against China

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt that blamed China for the coronavirus...

