Boil water advisory issued for Coeburn

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Coeburn issued a boil water advisory for residents until further notice.

The Virginia Department of Health, the Wise County Health Department and the Town of Coeburn are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water as a safety precaution.

According to the notice posted on Facebook, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation and making ice until further notice. It’s advised to bring all tap water to a rolling boil, boiling for a minute and letting the water cool before use.

The precaution is issued because of to a temporary loss of water service or low pressure due to maintenance.

The notice states residents will be informed when the advisory is lifted.

For more information call 276-395-3323.