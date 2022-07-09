ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeburn, VA

Boil water advisory issued for Coeburn

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ztLV_0gaEmh2Y00

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Coeburn issued a boil water advisory for residents until further notice.

The Virginia Department of Health, the Wise County Health Department and the Town of Coeburn are advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water as a safety precaution.

According to the notice posted on Facebook, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation and making ice until further notice. It’s advised to bring all tap water to a rolling boil, boiling for a minute and letting the water cool before use.

The precaution is issued because of to a temporary loss of water service or low pressure due to maintenance.

The notice states residents will be informed when the advisory is lifted.

For more information call 276-395-3323.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Coeburn residents advised to boil water until further notice

COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Health, Wise County Health Department and the Town of Coeburn have issued a boil water notice for those living in Coeburn. Officials state Coeburn residents need to used boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice.
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Hard Rock casino traffic study underway, city says

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – To head off the potential impacts of the full-scale Hard Rock Casino & Resort coming to Bristol, Virginia, a traffic study is underway and expected to be complete in the fall. As part of their ongoing expansion plans, the city’s interim director of Community Development...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport delays water, sewer rate increases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city officials have decided to delay water and sewer rate increases by one month due to recent water meter issues. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on the first reading Friday morning to push back the rate increases to Aug. 1. The board will vote on the measure on […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeburn, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WJHL

VOTE: Who has the Best BBQ in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers are one step closer to settling an age-old question: who has the best BBQ in the Tri-Cities?. After more than 1,400 nominations, only four finalists remain. Below you can find a brief description of each of the finalists who received the most nominations, as well as a form to vote for your favorite.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge announces I-26 rolling roadblock planned for Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Interstate 26 should expect delays over the weekend, according to BrightRidge. A release from BrightRidge states that on Sunday, July 10, rolling roadblocks will be conducted between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits. More specifically, the roadblocks will occur between mile markers 20 and 21. BrightRidge […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Fire Dept. contain warehouse fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a warehouse fire at 401 East Maple Street. Washington County Dispatch says the call came in at 7:22 p.m. on July 9. According to a Facebook post by the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791, there were no reported injuries and crews contained […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Security supervisor prepared to protect at casino

BRISTOL — Clay Robinette is no stranger to serving the community. He did so for 26 years with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Now, he’s ready to continue that work in his new role as the security supervisor at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “It’s been slightly...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Service#Tap Water#Boiling#Rolling Boil
WJHL

2022 Washington County, TN mayoral race is a rematch

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting starts this week in Tennessee and there are several key races across the region. On Friday, you can vote in the primary for state and federal elections and in the county general election. In Washington County, Republican incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy is seeking a second term while James Reeves […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
cbs19news

Virginia's 1st casino opens in Bristol in temporary space

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Virginia's first casino has opened for business in a temporary space inside a former Bristol shopping mall. The Bristol Casino will be open 24/7, offering 870 slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook. TV station WDBJ reports a line of customers wrapped around the building as they...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. posts plan of action for landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia has published its plan of action regarding the future of the city’s problematic landfill. The plan, developed by SCS Engineers, incorporates the recommendations of an expert panel formed by the Department of Environmental Quality. The panel recommended the city “strongly consider” closing the facility.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Elizabethton Mayor, Curt Alexander

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sat down with Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJHL

VDOT: Flooding causes pipe washout, Wise Co. highway closure

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After heavy rains led to flooding in some areas of Wise County Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning repairs for some roads. According to VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl, the flooding led to significant damage on Turkey Branch Road/Route 645 where the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

USPS hosting hiring fair in Rogersville July 12

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United States Postal Service will host a hiring fair on Tuesday for jobs beginning at $19.06 per hour. A release stated USPS will host the event from the Hawkins City American Job Center at 107 E. Main St. in Rogersville from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Available positions include a […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food City CEO: Company running a tight ship to combat inflation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As prices continue to rise in certain sectors, the president and CEO of Food City sat down with News Channel 11 to speak about what his company is doing to fight inflation. Steve Smith, who has served as the company’s head since 2001, told News Channel 11 that store managers and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Commission approves acquiring Ashe Street Courthouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ashe Street Courthouse will soon have a new owner: the City of Johnson City. The Johnson City Commission on Thursday night approved acquiring the property from Washington County. Commissioners said the Ashe Steet Courthouse is critical to the $30 million West Walnut Street corridor project. The 1910 courthouse is […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

What will the casino bring to the Tri-Cities?

Last week the Bristol Casino, a first for both the region and Virginia, opened to excited crowds in what used to be a retail shopping mall. The developers of the project have big plans for the casino, eventually planning to incorporate the Hard Rock brand and build dining and lodging on site in the next two years.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tenn. Deputy Ag Commissioner visits Kingsport Farmers Market

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain did not stop the Tennesse Deputy Agriculture Commissioner from touring the Kingsport Farmers Market Saturday morning and speaking with local producers. Like any Saturday morning between April and October, the Kingsport Farmer’s Market was bustling with people buying and selling local produce and goods, and even the rain didn’t stop […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Fun Fest is Back in Kingsport

Join us for Kingsport’s most anticipated event of the year. The 2022 festival has 80+ events planned over the course of nine days, all across our city!
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New life being breathed into long vacant lot

ELIZABETHTON — An old lot in downtown Elizabethton that once held the bus station has been vacant for many years. But that seems to be changing with new ownership. While the owners make plans for the best use of the property, it has not been standing idle throughout the week. On Thursdays the lot is transformed. Project Move’s Chasity Thompson said it becomes “a social street food park and artisan hub” and “is a special place where families and friends can gather to roam around for trade and foods.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy