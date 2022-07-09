ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Dealing with thumb injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Champagnie is in a brace following a thumb injury and is out for...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Jason Kidd: Mavericks are 'going to be a bigger team'

Jason Kidd made a revelation about the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup for next season. Kidd spoke with ESPN during the network’s summer league coverage on Friday. He expressed some disappointment about losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. However, Kidd said that the Mavericks should have a bigger lineup next season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Hornets Announce Decision On LiAngelo Ball For Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets have offered an update on LiAngelo Ball after the start to their 2022 Summer League season. Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball, has cleared health and safety protocols and will re-join the team for practice in Las Vegas on Saturday. Ball was placed under...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Walker Kessler to miss summer league due to injury

Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler will reportedly miss the Las Vegas Summer League due to a toe injury, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. Kessler was selected with the 22nd overall pick last month by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and eventually moved to the Jazz in the deal that involved Rudy Gobert.
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers News: Insider Praises Second Round Pick After First Summer League Games

With only one year under his belt of college basketball experience, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to sign rookie second-round draft pick, Max Christie. The 19-year old from Michigan State put up big numbers in his freshman campaign which earned him 2021-2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. In the 35 games he played as a Spartan, Christie averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jordan Spieth records two eagles during third-round charge at 2022 Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth is making a charge up the leaderboard in the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and the No. 12-ranked golfer in the world is doing it in style. Spieth carded two eagles in a span of six holes on the back nine, including a hole out on the par-4 15th as he looks to make a run at leader Cameron Tringale.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
92.9 FM Sports Radio

Clippers blast Grizzlies in Vegas Summer League Game 1. Game 2 vs. TWolves Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies looked like they may have enjoyed their first night in Las Vegas just a bit too much as the Los Angeles Clippers shot 39.3% (11-28) from the 3-point arc beating Memphis 94-76. Memphis' starters were flat with only Ziaire Williams managing a double-digit effort from their starting five. Kenneth Lofton Jr. led all Grizzlies scorers with 18 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Bucks' Justin Jackson: Joins Celtics' Summer League squad

Jackson was added to the Celtics' Summer League roster Monday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports. The UNC product spent last season as a member of the Texas Legends in the G League and now finds himself with Boston's Summer League roster. The 27-year-old's first chance to get on the court with the Celtics comes Monday against the Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

Memphis Grizzlies' Kenny Lofton Jr. has made a huge impression in the summer league, most notably for his performance against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren would go on to finish the game shooting 3-for-11 from the field, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lofton Jr. finished with 19 points and dominated Holmgren in the paint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist that could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Departs with injury

Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. However, manager Kevin Cash stated that Fleming is likely headed to the 10-day injured list, per Topkin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Aggravates thumb injury

Kim left Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants following his third at-bat after aggravating his thumb injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim was held out of the starting lineup twice earlier this week because of that injury. Kim was 0-for-2 with a walk in the loss, including hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the second inning that ended the Padres' best threat against Carlos Rodon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades: Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey show signs in Summer League loss to Rockets

In their first Las Vegas Summer League game, the Oklahoma City Thunder fall to the Houston Rockets in a close, 90-88 loss. Overall, this was one of the more fun and competitive games for the Thunder since the beginning of Summer League. With that said, the results of the games don’t really matter — it’s all about how the young players individually look.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not starting Game 2

Taylor isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers. Taylor was the leadoff man during Monday's matinee, and he went 1-for-4 with a double. Kyle Isbel will take his place in center field and bat seventh Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

