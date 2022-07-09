15 firearms, 1,000+ rounds of ammunition seized in gang member’s home

Collier County deputies seized 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition before arresting 29-year-old Yoslan Jiminez on Friday for drug possession.

Deputies went to the residence to serve a search warrant.

Jiminez, a documented gang member, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, marijuana, THC oil, and ecstasy. He denied ownership of the guns and ammunition.

This is the second time in less than a month that serving a search warrant resulted in deputies seizing a large number of guns and drugs.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said that detectives will keep working hard to get drugs out of Collier County.

“We cannot and will not tolerate criminals in our community,” Sheriff Rambosk said.