RALEIGH, N.C. — Americans spend the most money during the summer, financial experts say, and with the cost of everything going up, it’s important to make a budget. “The reason the summer months are more costly is because, for many, we might have a little bit more time. We have this nice weather and we know with the costs rising, it’s costly,” Alex Sutherland with Lifeplan Group in Raleigh said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO