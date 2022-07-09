Pop-up exhibit of Dave pots on display in Aiken, Edgefield counties next week

A pop-up traveling exhibit on Dave the Potter’s work will be headed to Aiken and Edgefield counties this week.

The historic pots date back to the Antebellum period and come from David Drake, a slave who was literate and would inscribe poems on his work. His work was utilized by slaves and plantations across the Southeast and originated out of Edgefield.

Local historian Wayne O’Bryant says this showcase is important to the stories of African American slaves in the CSRA.

“They wanted to show us the exhibition first before it goes onto the exhibit, but it's because it’s our history and a lot of our own people don’t know their own history,” O’Bryant said. “It will be great that they will see that people outside of their small communities value something that came from them.”

His work will be on display in the Metropolitan Museum of Art at its Fifth Avenue location in New York City from Sept. 9 through Feb. 5, 2023.

Curators will showcase parts of the exhibit for free to the public in three locations Monday, July 11 and Tuesday July 12:

The Center for African American History, Art and Culture in Aiken: Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

First Providence Baptist Church in North Augusta: July 12 at 10 a.m.

Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Trenton: July 12 at 2 p.m.