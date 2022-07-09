ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Dan Biggar hails ‘huge achievement’ of Wales’ first away win over Springboks

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vX4XU_0gaEkDpI00
Dan Biggar praised his Wales team (Themba Hadebe/AP) (AP)

Dan Biggar hailed Wales’ “huge achievement” after his team of history-makers stunned world champions South Africa 13-12 in Bloemfontein.

It was Wales’ first win against the Springboks on South African soil, ending 58 years of hurt and arriving at the 12th attempt.

After suffering an agonising three-point defeat in last weekend’s series opener, Wayne Pivac’s team made no mistake at the second time of asking and set up a Cape Town decider next Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bi8W9_0gaEkDpI00
Josh Adams scored a crucial late try (Themba Hadebe/AP) (AP)

Josh Adams’ 78th-minute try was converted from the touchline by his fellow replacement Gareth Anscombe – who went on for Biggar early in the second half – as Wales levelled the series.

“We have earnt the right to enjoy this victory because it is a huge achievement,” Wales captain Biggar said.

“There have been some very, very good Wales teams to have come here and been sent packing. We are a really tight-knit group, and everyone deserves a pat on the back.

“I mentioned before the game in my speech (to the players) that it was an easy job to be captain of this team because we have got a great group of guys who will roll their sleeves up and work their socks off.”

On Anscombe’s match-winning strike, Biggar added: “It was absolute character from him.

“I thought he was excellent when he went on, and from the minute it left his boot it looked good, so huge bottle from him and a huge effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFjp3_0gaEkDpI00
Gareth Anscombe sent over the winning conversion (Themba Hadebe/AP) (AP)

“I am really pleased for him because he has had a difficult couple of years with injury. I am really proud of him, and Sam Wainwright on debut against a front row full of World Cup winners, it was exceptional from him.”

Biggar (shoulder) and wing Alex Cuthbert (arm) both departed the action early as Wales dug deep to claim an unforgettable win.

“I am a bit sore, so we will see how it pulls up tomorrow, but the last two minutes made it a little bit better,” Biggar said.

“I will be desperate to be involved next Saturday. Hopefully, it is just a bang and nothing more.”

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber’s decision to make 14 changes backfired – he rested World Cup winners like Siya Kolisi, Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe – as Wales triumphed, with Biggar and Anscombe also kicking penalties and Handre Pollard booting four penalties for South Africa.

Just over three months after losing at home to Italy, Wales stunned the world champions, with head coach Pivac masterminding a landmark triumph.

It will be an enjoyable week because there is something on the game and, in the past, I don't think there has been

Wayne Pivac

Pivac, though, deflected praise following one of the great Wales coaching feats in any sport.

“It is not about individuals, and I certainly don’t feel as though I have achieved anything more than anyone else in the group,” he said.

“These boys play the game, we prepare them and they go out there and they have got through some dark times in an 80-minute game. They did it and dug themselves out of a hole at 12-3 down and got a result we are all proud of.

“After last week, it feels very, very good, obviously. We went through the pain of losing a game in the last quarter, and today we have turned the game around and won it in the last quarter.

“Our discipline was a lot better in the pressure moments in the final quarter, and then to hold out in that last scrum was a big moment as well. Young Sam Wainwright, on his debut, to go in and do such a good job, I am very pleased for him.

“We really wanted to create the history last week, and to not be able to do that the way it was was really frustrating. We took the feeling of last week into this week. I am very happy.

“It will be an enjoyable week because there is something on the game and, in the past, I don’t think there has been. There is a lot to look forward to.”

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former Manchester United star Nani joins Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have signed former Manchester United winger Nani for the 2022-23 A-League Men's season. The 35-year-old spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning the 2008 UEFA Champions League title as well as four Premier League crowns and four FA Cups. - Lynch: Melbourne Victory gambling on Nani 'sugar hit'
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Regan Grace: Wayne Pivac welcomes rugby league winger's code switch

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has welcomed St Helens winger Regan Grace's switch to rugby union. Grace, 25, will leave the rugby league club at the end of the 2022 Super League season to change codes and join French Top 14 side Racing 92. "The fact he has crossed to...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siya Kolisi
The Independent

Ireland vs Maori All Blacks LIVE rugby: Latest updates from tour match as Jordan Larmour scores audacious try

For the second time on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand this summer, they will face the Maori All Blacks in an uncapped international - with the contest taking place at Sky Stadium in Wellington this morning.The first contest a fortnight ago saw the Maoris emerge as 32-17 victors in Hamilton thanks to a scintillating display of running rugby and Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be eager for a measure of revenge to keep momentum rolling ahead of the Test series decider on Saturday.Unsurprisingly, the starting XV is completely different to the side that played from the off in the historic...
WORLD
The Independent

On this day in 2009: Anderson and Panesar steer England to unlikely Ashes draw

Last-wicket pair James Anderson and Monty Panesar delivered a defiant partnership to secure a thrilling draw for England in the opening Ashes Test on this day in 2009.Dominated by Australia for the majority of the match in Cardiff, England produced a determined display to salvage a draw just as they seemed set to subside to a comprehensive defeat.Having slipped to 70 for five in the morning session of the final day to face the prospect of a humiliating innings defeat, Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood spearheaded England’s stunning fightback with a magnificent 74 spanning 343 minutes at the crease.But with a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Leeds go all in on Jesse Marsch as revolution of reunions takes shape

Jesse Marsch’s father worked on the assembly line of a Wisconsin tractor factory for 32 years. A younger Marsch is doing a different kind of building this summer. If Leeds represented an uneasy compromise at the end of last season, with players moulded by Marcelo Bielsa managed by someone who was not the idiosyncratic Argentinian, now they look like fielding the sides of Marsch. He is constructing a new team.He is shaping up as Leeds’ American revolutionary; partly by choice and partly by circumstances. The sale of Kalvin Phillips and the imminent exit of Raphinha will strip them of their...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboks#Wales#Italy#South African
BBC

Jota 'ready' for more responsibility in Liverpool attack

Diogo Jota plans to cement his place in the Liverpool frontline following the exits of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi this summer. The Portugal forward had an outstanding season last year, scoring 21 goals in 55 appearances for the Reds, but still found himself the club's third top scorer behind Mane and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy