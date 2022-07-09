ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9Vc5_0gaEk9Nd00

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.

The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.

According to the Sunday Times , Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.

Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail , and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in line to be ennobled in the next couple of months.

The newspaper reported that a No 10 official contacted a veteran Tory to ask whether it was possible to give Stanley Johnson a knighthood on the basis he was “once an MEP”, but the senior party figure advised against it.

Allegra Stratton – who quit as Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman after she was captured joking about at Christmas gathering at the start of the Partygate scandal – is said to be “tipped” for a peerage as part of the PM’s resignation list.

The former BBC and ITV journalist briefly acted as the prime minister’s spokesperson for the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Further details of Mr Johnson desperate final hours clinging onto power on Wednesday evening. Preparing to meet a delegation cabinet ministers advising him to go, Ms Dorries is said to have told the PM: “You send them packing.”

Mr Johnson shared his fears Rishi Sunak had been engaged in a plot lasting months to remove him in cahoots with old ally turned bitter enemy Dominic Cummings , according to the Sunday Times .

But an ally of Mr Cummings said claims that he was collaborating with the ex-chancellor were “b******s”

The culture secretary – who considered her own bid to keep the flame of Mr Johnson’s premiership alive – is said to have claimed that the contest would now be a “bloodbath” and the revolt had unleashed the “hounds of hell”.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the 1922 Committee, criticised Ms Dorries’ comments about the leadership race. “I think it’s not helpful ... We do want to unite the Conservative Party behind a candidate.”

Meanwhile, Tory leadership campaign teams are reportedly drawing up dossiers full of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.

At least two rival campaign teams are claimed to have handed Labour digital dossiers packed with allegations against potential opponents, according to the Sunday Times – with even candidates’ staffers supposedly targeted.

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “The stories circulating about the various leadership candidates are so lurid they’re difficult to credit, but even more bizarre is the fact Tory MPs are circulating them.”

The Independent has contacted No 10 for comment on plans for the resignation honours list.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Michael Hintze
Person
Paul Dacre
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
Person
Allegra Stratton
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peerage#Uk#The House Of Lords#The Sunday Times#The Daily Mail#Mep#Itv
Daily Mail

DON'T panic about Covid's resurgence, say experts who warn cases will periodically flare-up as they dismiss gloomy calls to bring back mask wearing indoors amid 'new wave'

Britain's Covid resurgence was inevitable, according to leading experts attempting to quell panic about the 'new wave'. Cases have crept up over the past fortnight while hospitals have seen an increase in the number of virus-infected patients, sparking fears that the worst may not be over. Experts fear it could put even more pressure on an already overwhelmed health service.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Why did Boris Johnson resign? Timeline of his biggest scandals in No 10

Boris Johnson entered Downing Street for the first time as prime minister on 24 July 2019 and his Number 10 tale has been one of continuing scandal and controversy beyond what the British public has endured in living memory.Within weeks of claiming the top job he put himself on the wrong side of the law by proroguing parliament in order to avoid scrutiny of his Brexit plans – an episode that set the tone for his tumultuous premiership.He spent the next few years stumbling through scandal after scandal, maintaining a few loyal courtiers but alienating ever more of his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay as caretaker PM, John Major tells 1922 Committee

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay at No 10 as a caretaker prime minister over the summer, Sir John Major has said.In an extraordinary intervention, the former Conservative PM has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to suggest it would be “unwise” and “unsustainable” for him to stay on for up to three months.In his letter to Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy