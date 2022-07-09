ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Chicago cop shot during fight at Beverly neighborhood bar: police

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Someone shot an off-duty Chicago police officer in the back during an altercation early Saturday morning in the Beverly neighborhood, police said.

About 2:30 a.m., the 31-year-old off-duty officer was involved in a verbal altercation at a bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street and shots were fired after the fight, according to police spokesman Don Terry.

The officer was shot in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

In a public safety update, Alderman Matt O’Shea said the officer suffered serious injuries in the shooting. The shooter retrieved a gun from a vehicle parked outside near the establishment after the altercation and fired multiple shots.

Alderman O’Shea asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact police at 312-747-8271.

No arrests have been made.

dawilliams@chicagotribune.com

