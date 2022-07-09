ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Miles Teller Has ‘Been Having Some Conversations’ with Tom Cruise About ‘Top Gun 3’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujSm4_0gaEjpxl00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s still plenty of summer ahead of us, but many have already crowned “ Top Gun: Maverick ” as the undisputed winner of the summer movie season. Joseph Kosinski’s sequel earned rave reviews from critics and its box office total continues to climb, making it the first Tom Cruise movie to gross over $1 billion.

With all of that success, it is easy to imagine that Paramount is champing at the bit to make a threequel. While many have assumed that another “Top Gun” movie is unlikely due to the nearly 40 year gap between the first two, star Miles Teller is trying his best to make it happen. Speaking to ET this week, the actor revealed that he has spoken to Cruise about making “Top Gun 3,” and doesn’t think the idea can be ruled out just yet.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said, referring to Tom Cruise. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

While Teller joked that his team is using the film’s impressive box office numbers to fuel “future negotiations,” the actor had nothing but positive things to say about the experience of working with Cruise on the film.

“For him to share ‘Top Gun’ with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride,” Teller said. “And it’s still going.”

Teller isn’t alone in his sentiments about continuing the franchise. The cast and crew of “Top Gun: Maverick” have been unanimous in saying that the ball is in Tom Cruise’s court for any potential sequels. Co-star Glen Powell also told IndieWire it was up to Cruise. “I think Tom, basically, his sort of motto at the beginning of this thing is, if you can’t beat the earlier movies, there’s no reason in doing it at all,” Powell said. “There’s no reason in just adding another movie to the filmography of the world, if it doesn’t contribute or beat the original.”

Though nothing is formally in development, even director Joseph Kosinski didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of a sequel in an interview with IndieWire’s Kate Erbland.

“It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this one!,” Kosinski said. “It’s up to him. He’s the one that has to be convinced. That’s how this project started, with Jerry and I going to Paris to talk Tom into it. It’s all about story. It’s all about emotion. If we can figure out a way, a journey for Maverick to go back and be with these young pilots and figure something out, maybe it could happen. I think for now, we should just enjoy that we got this one.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is now playing in theaters.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A League of Their Own’ Screenwriter Says Studio Scrapped Prequel Because ‘The Girls’ Weren’t in It

Click here to read the full article. Fans of “A League of Their Own” have a new Amazon Prime Video series to look forward to, but if things had gone just a bit differently, there could have been a second movie as well. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary, the film’s screenwriter Lowell Ganz spoke about plans for a prequel that were made in the wake of the initial film’s success. While it never materialized, the second movie would have focused on the baseball career of Tom Hanks’ character Jimmy Dugan. “We actually...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer Speaks Out About the Overwhelming Amount of Support for His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Appearance

Val Kilmer, thanks to his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, is having himself a moment. He reprised his character — Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — for the movie. But this time, Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick aren’t competing against each other for best pilot in their elite training class. After 36 years, Top Gun fans learned that the way the movie ended in 1986 stayed true all these decades later. Iceman and Maverick remained each other’s wingman. But Iceman became an admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet, while Maverick never achieved a rank higher than Captain. It seems that Maverick, ever the rebel, needed Iceman’s help to stay in the Navy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Miles Teller
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Film Star#Paramount
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source

Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Posts Epic Photo From Movie Cameo With Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer is ecstatic to be a part of Top Gun: Maverick, and took to his Instagram recently to express his gratitude for wingman Tom Cruise. Maverick’s been a huge crowd pleaser across the world. Top Gun: Maverick recently overtook Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be the highest earner of 2022 so far. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow up for nearly four decades, but Val Kilmer’s participation in the sequel was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
MOVIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy