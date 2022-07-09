ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

Benny Callaway, 87, of Cross Plains

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away on July 8, surrounded by his family and friends. Benny Callaway was 87 years old. Benny was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know him were treated to lots of love...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koxe.com

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in Cross Plains, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating and Kenneth Reiter assisting. Burial will follow after the service at Cottonwood Cemetery in Callahan County, Texas.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, 58, of Brownwood

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Abilene, TX
City
Comanche, TX
City
Killeen, TX
City
Burkett, TX
City
Cross Plains, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Ruben Salazar, 59, of Cross Plains

Ruben Salazar, 59, beloved husband, daddy, and welo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5th 2022. Visitation and Rosary for Ruben will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, July...
CROSS PLAINS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Dustin Larremore

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A traumatic life experience led Dustin Larremore to his professional calling, and his desire to extend a helping hand...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#West Texas
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Jarvis Green

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. An unforeseen job opportunity presented itself and Jarvis Green has turned it into an online showcase highlighting the progress...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KXII.com

Man with ties to Sherman added to Texas’ most wanted list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with ties to Sherman was added to the list of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.”. 52-year-old John Robert Havener has outstanding felony warrants from Grayson, Fannin, and Taylor County. District Attorney Brett Smith said Havener is...
SHERMAN, TX
koxe.com

Terry Horton, 68, of Joplin, Missouri

Terry Lynn Rowland Horton, 68, of Joplin, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 10, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 11, 2022 in the Rising...
JOPLIN, MO
koxe.com

Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman

Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
brownwoodnews.com

Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Gloria Willson Marler, 89, of Goldthwaite

Gloria Willson Marler, 89 of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, July 10. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
KAJA KJ 97

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Quarterly First Responder Award Given to Camp Bowie Staff

During times of intense wildfires back in the Spring, various volunteer fire departments would get assistance from the firefighters at Camp Bowie. During the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award recognized Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We understand financial issues’: Abilene restaurant lowers prices during inflation, fights building’s reputation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As costs of goods continue to rise across the country, you may have noticed many restaurants and businesses also raising prices. While one Abilene restaurant is being hit with the inflation, its owners say they want to prioritize their customers and actually lower menu prices. Stonewalls Pizza, Wings & Things faced […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy