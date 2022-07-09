ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

By Maggi Marshall
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release.

Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.

“These men and women have earned it. They have put the work in. They are not the same people that when in 10-15 years ago,” she said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed the budget amendment. Lawmakers passed it in June.

The new law changes the earned time credit for incarcerated people to concurrent sentences.

It essentially rolls back a 2020 passed law that was supposed to go into effect this July.

That law was to expand the earned service credit program for inmates to earn time off sentences.

They could do this through things like counseling, rehabilitation activities and good behavior.

That law would have allowed inmates to earn 15 days a month off their sentence, opposed to 4.5.

Tammie Lawson

Tammie Lawson called hearing the news a bone-chilling moment.

Lawson, who is formerly incarcerated, now spends time fighting for those behind bars to get a second chance. She thinks everyone should give people an opportunity, because she is an example of how people change.

“My heart became really saddened because we have a lot of family’s already preparing for their loves one to get out and their hope fell,” she said.

According to an aide of the governor, the rollback of the law is immediately impacting around 550 inmates who were set to get out soon.

Amber Stephens

For Amber Stephens, that news hits even harder because her husband is behind bars.

"He was supposed to get out in 2024, but now because of the governors amendment, he won’t be coming out until 2035,” she said.

“It’s crazy because you have these people working so hard to come home, but then you snatch it from them the days before,” she said.

Sen. Ryan McDougle

But those who voted for change said those convicted of violent crimes should serve their time.

Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) said Virginians have always made it an effort to penalize people who commit violent felony offenses.

“They were sentenced by juries who thought they were pursuiant to the abolishion of parole,” he said.

The Attorney General also commented on the rollback. He said he was pleased that the General Assembly passed Governor Youngkin's budget amendment

“This amendment prioritizes public safety and prevents the most violent offenders from being released early from prison,” he said.

The law limiting the rollback went into effect on July 1, 2022.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Comments / 53

QuitItWitTheBS
2d ago

A loophole let violent offenders apply credits to their lesser/non-violent charges, the loophole was fixed in June... violent offenders were never eligible so nobody should be surprised. The fact that they "worked hard" doesnt bring their victims back or erase the trauma they caused or bring back victims that took their own life bc of what was done to them! Locked up or not, their loved ones have somebody to visit... the families of some of their victims dont!!

Reply
10
Roland B. Joints
2d ago

Elections have consequences and this is another example of how the Republican Party operates. Something is going to have to be done about the rising inmate population along with the rising cost of keeping them locked up. Virginia did away with parole and spent billions building new prisons. Yet, here we are again. Newsflash there's no way that we can build out of this problem. Something has got to be done.

Reply(11)
13
Shan Sisk
2d ago

thats so dump private jell systems are evil. the us has the largest incarcerated population. instead of education and mental health care and jobs and a future our government just throws people in jell destroying their lives their childrens lives. for profit.

Reply(1)
11
