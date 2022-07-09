Suspect Rides Off on Bike After Allegedly Stabbing NYC Man on Park Bench: NYPD

NEW YORK -- There's some good news to report: The dog who was stolen from a 75-year-old man by someone on a scooter has been recovered. It happened in Ozone Park in June. The incident was caught on surveillance video.The video showed an unknown man talking to Carlos Gil, pretending to admire Gil's puppy in front of his house on 88th Street. Then the man picks up the dog and tries to ride away. The 75-year-old owner of the pup tries to block him, but he was able to ride off.The 10-month-old pit bull mix, named Off-White, is a part of the family, Gil told CBS2's Nick Caloway. His nephew, Alonso Gil, said the entire family was shaken up."To see that someone would be so brash to take advantage of that in broad daylight and just do something so horrible is honestly very, very concerning," Alonso Gil said.Alonso Gil told CBS2 Monday Off-White was recovered. Details of how Off-White recovered weren't immediately released, but Gil said Off-White was very skinny and Carlos Gil was taking him to the vet to get checked out.

QUEENS, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO