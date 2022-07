ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clouds were stubborn on Monday, and they will likely hang around for a while on Tuesday. There’s a better chance of breaking into partly sunny skies north of I-20 on Tuesday. It will be warmer than Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a low chance of showers on Tuesday - just 20% in the afternoon/evening.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO