Men’s Anklets Are The Surprisingly Masculine Accessory of 2022

By Naima Karp
 2 days ago

Men’s jewelry is having a moment like never before in 2022. From signet rings to pearl necklaces , these accessories are breaking boundaries and elevating outfits for guys all over. The latest trend? Men’s anklets. Most men have worn a bracelet , and an anklet is essentially just a bracelet for your lower body, making it a stylish essential to tie together your outfit.

There are tons of fashionable anklets available in every material, from classic gold and silver to leather bands. But how do you style men’s anklets ? While leather looks better on bare skin, most of the chain-style options will look equally good with different outfits. Consider wearing it on bare skin with skinny jeans for an evening look or layering it over a white sock in a more streetwear-forward look or festival outfit.

No matter your style, these are the most stylish men’s anklets you can find in 2022.

PROSTEEL Stainless Steel Chain Anklet

BEST OVERALL

This 18k gold-plated chain anklet isn’t too delicate or too chunky, making it a top contender in the best anklets for men. It’s made of stainless steel and is hypoallergenic, ensuring durability and making it suitable for sensitive skin. Unlike cheaper materials, the color will never fade or rub off. It also features adjustable sizing, so you can find your perfect fit. Available in a handful of classic colors, including gold and silver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLCUh_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: PROSTEEL Stainless Steel Chain Anklet $10.99

Galis Silver Anklet for Men

RUNNER UP

This silver-plated brass bracelet by Galis is a must for anyone who appreciates silver jewelry. It’s simple, striking and has a classic masculine look that’ll work with all styles. As one shopper comments in a 5-star review, “It is holding up very well, having gone through near-daily showers as well as being splashed on by ocean water.” It also makes a great gifting option since it arrives in a black velvet pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9baY_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: Galis Silver Anklet for Men $23.50

ASOS Design 2-Pack Chain Anklet Set in Silver

BEST DOUBLE CHAIN

The only thing better than an effortlessly cool anklet is two effortlessly cool anklets. Wear this layered look on a single ankle or with one on each ankle. These thin chains will look stylish in an elevated socks-and-sandals look and both feature adjustable lengths. With a lobster clasp closure, this brass and steel accessory lets you play around with different looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkOFf_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: ASOS Design 2-Pack Chain Anklet Set in Silver $13.00

Cable Anklet Solid 14k Gold

BEST RANGE OF SIZES

Sustainable fine jewelry brand Automic Gold sells genderless, high-quality jewelry in a range of materials. This solid 14k gold cable anklet is offered in yellow gold, rose gold and white gold. They also sell this elegant men’s ankle bracelet from 9 to 12 inches. If you’re looking for a touch of shine on a men’s anklet that’s still minimalist and low-key, look no further. The gold they use is reclaimed from old jewelry and electronics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Obu9L_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: Cable Anklet Solid 14k Gold $179.00

BORCHLACE Adjustable Braided PU Leather Bracelet

BEST LEATHER PICK

Leather feels softer than metal on the skin, and it also offers a more casual, rustic alternative to fine jewelry. This braided adjustable anklet for men is made from durable faux leather, allowing you to wear it while showering or swimming. It features an attractive double-loop design that makes for a layered and cohesive addition to your outfit. A perfect fit is also guaranteed since it’s easily adjusted — just pull in and out on both knots to make the length shorter or longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWJQ9_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: BORCHLACE Adjustable Braided PU Leather Bracelet $8.98+

ASOS Design Cord Anklet With Silver Beads

MOST VERSATILE

If you prefer a beaded style, consider this nylon and iron beaded cord anklet by ASOS. The tiny beads sitting on the cord make it a less dated version of beaded bracelets from the past, and can be adjusted with its toggle fastening. Unfortunately, it’s not waterproof, so you should avoid contact with liquids if possible and take it off before showering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8VCx_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: ASOS Design Cord Anklet with Silver Beads $13.00

Presley Oldham Crater Anklet

BEST DESIGN

If jewelry is an important part of your outfit and you’re a man who likes to make a statement, you’ll want to invest in this striking must-have. Dubbed the Crater, this black iridescent pearl anklet from Presley Oldham has extraterrestrial-inspired beads sitting on 925 sterling silver wire. This men’s anklet can also be worn as a bracelet and is sold in several sizes. It includes an attached extender chain for further versatility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqMub_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: Presley Oldham Crater Anklet $160.00

M. Cohen Pyrite Axis Bracelet

BEST SPLURGE

Although it may cost a bit more than your standard budget accessory, this handcrafted gemstone bead bracelet has a distressed look and an air of luxury that’ll make it a staple in your day-to-day activities. With sterling silver washer bead spacers and adjustable closure, it’s an elevated take on the beaded bracelet. Complete with a distressed finish, this piece can be worn on your wrist or ankle, depending on the outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eB9uf_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: M. Cohen Pyrite Axis Bracelet $188.00

Fanfarria Minimalist 1mm Anklet

BEST MINIMALIST

This minimalist option is one of the best anklets for men we could find, and its beauty lies in its simplicity. This stackable, millimeter-thick ankle bracelet proves that sometimes less is more. If you find that the thin band isn’t enough, add a few more to your cart for a more substantial look. Made from a waxed cord with a faux leather look, this anklet has over a dozen sophisticated colors from which to choose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1KFJ_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: Fanfarria Minimalist 1mm Anklet $5.99

Adinas Jewels Figaro Link Ankle Bracelet

BEST STERLING SILVER PICK

If you prefer a precious metal over stainless steel, consider a sterling silver men’s anklet. This material is also a more lightweight alternative — but beware that it tarnishes easier than steel. This gold-toned anklet has a spring ring closure but, unlike some of our other options, it’s not adjustable. The look is basic enough to layer with other anklets, wear on your bare skin or layer over a white sock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCY3S_0gaEhR2r00


Buy: Adinas Jewels Figaro Link Ankle Bracelet $58.00

