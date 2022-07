BRONX, N.Y. – The New England Revolution (6-5-8; 25 pts.) saw their undefeated streak end at 10 games with a 4-2 loss at New York City FC (9-4-5, 32 pts.) on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Revolution forward Gustavo Bou scored twice to give him six goals in the last seven games, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrović logged seven saves. However, the Revolution could not overcome a tumultuous first half that featured three first-half penalty kicks awarded to the hosts and a red card ejection of Andrew Farrell.The Revolution fell behind early as New York City's Talles Magno was fouled by Farrell...

