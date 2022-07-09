ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators to get visit from top cornerback in 2024 recruiting class

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The college football recruiting hot stoved has shifted gears after a June that saw an intense flurry of campus visits for numerous top prep prospects in the nation. Now that many gave gotten a gander at what various programs have to offer the commitments for the 2023 class have started rolling in.

However, there are still plenty of recruits who still have not made up their minds plus the upcoming classes behind them who need to be wooed. The Florida Gators have an upcoming weekend event at the end of this month set to host many of these undecideds as well as the hopeful youngsters dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue with Friday Night Lights — the annual high school football showcase presented by the school and held in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — as well as a team cookout the following days.

Among those now set to attend the latter festivities is five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy, who is the highest-rated player at his position and the top recruit from the state of Florida overall in the 2024 class, according to both 247Sports and On3. It will be the second visit for the 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound cornerback, who made an unofficial stop in Gainesville back in late January.

The Virginia native currently holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles, as well as many others.

Rick is also ranked No. 2 overall nationally according to both 247Sports and the On3, as the traditional scouting rankings and the composites from both services line up perfectly. The Seminoles currently hold two crystal balls for him per 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Tide out front with a 43.5% chance of landing him and FSU in second at 26.9%.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

