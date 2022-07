Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Right now, you might be wondering what you're going to wear to that upcoming wedding, baby shower, or milestone birthday party — or maybe you're just on the hunt for something bright and beautiful for any day of the week. If this sounds on point, then we have some exciting news: Beloved label Lilly Pulitzer just released a slew of new dresses.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO