POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Community Performance Series is bringing a musical comedy to the State University at Potsdam this summer. The community cast will be presenting ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ from July 14 until July 17 in SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center. There will be five show times, in the Proscenium Theater. Daily evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday until Saturday. There will be two matinee shows at 2 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO