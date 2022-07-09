Madisonville PD Now Has Text To 911

Several vehicles were damaged in a shooting on North Elm Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found three vehicles that had been hit and shell casings in the roadway. No one was injured in the...
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at several people on South Jessup Avenue Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 37-year-old Antonio Artis entered the home without the owner’s consent and took a gun away from a woman who had told him to leave. He then...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vehicle has crashed into a building in Evansville. It happed around noon Monday in the 600 block of Ashe Court. That’s on the east side at Richmond Park Independent Living, which is a 55 and older community. Neighbors tell us the driver is an...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a woman and her daughter who were assaulted on July 9 about 5:45 p.m. The assault occurred in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and located the women. Both women, the daughter being a juvenile, had visible signs […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrested an Evansville man for multiple charges including rape on July 9. Police identified the man as George Smith, 74. Police said Smith assaulted a woman twice over a span of a few days including threatening her with a knife. A police spokesperson said the victim told […]
A third person has been arrested in connection to a 2006 murder on Greenville Road. 39-year-old Annastaja Hathaway-Waddell is in the Christian County Jail charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Her bond was set at one million dollars. Christian County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Chris Miller said Hathaway-Waddell was located...
The Clarksville Police Department is inviting the public to a combined “First Responders Back to School Bash” on July 30. It will be at the Park Lane Church of Nazarene at 225 Cunningham Lane from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. and everyone is welcome, according to a news release.
Three people were injured and one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened in Evansville on Sunday. The Evansville Police Department says it happened around 5 a.m. near the Circle K gas station on S. Green River Road and Tippecanoe Drive. When officers arrived at the scene of...
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a man and woman to the hospital Sunday night. Cadiz Police say a car was turning onto US 68 from Main Street and collided with a vehicle that was crossing US 68 from the newly created street at the stoplight. Both drivers...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says they now have a text-to-911 feature. However, they want to remind the community this feature is to be used only if you are unable to call 911. You can learn more about the feature on the department’s Facebook page.
New license plate readers have been set up all around the city of Evansville, but what are they for?. The Evansville Police Department received many donations and a grant for these special cameras called Automatic License Plate Readers, or ALPRs for short. There are fifty-five of these cameras set up around the city of Evansville, but what are they for?
A man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time and he’s been ordered to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for further evaluation and treatment. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly...
A Beaver Dam man was charged after a traffic stop on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 50-year-old Jeffrey Bratcher after city cameras alerted law enforcement of a stolen vehicle in the area. Bratcher reportedly told police he did not know the vehicle was stolen...
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Shayna Faye Burko on charges of animal abandonment and neglect of an animal on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office says deputies were sent to a home on Mooring Road Saturday morning to check on a report of a large amount of animals being left unattended.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened early Sunday morning near the Circle K gas station on South Green River Road. Police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to roll over several times. They say that driver was unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
An arson investigation is underway after a fire that happened in Evansville on Sunday. Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of a fire in a duplex on S. Lombard Avenue off of Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say they responded to the scene around 3 a.m. to...
A Lyon County man was charged with growing and trafficking marijuana after a drug investigation over the weekend. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports 59-year old Carl A. Miner was taken into custody after deputies Joe Witherspoon and Seth P’Pool conducted the drug investigation at a residence on Green Road around 10:00 Saturday morning. During the investigation, Sheriff White says the deputies seized 80 marijuana plants and other items of evidence.
An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing multiple charges after crashing a stolen car and trying to run from the scene, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it all started on Thursday morning around 8 a.m., when crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Windy Hollow Road.
