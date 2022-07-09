Madisonville PD Now Has Text To 911

New license plate readers have been set up all around the city of Evansville, but what are they for?. The Evansville Police Department received many donations and a grant for these special cameras called Automatic License Plate Readers, or ALPRs for short. There are fifty-five of these cameras set up around the city of Evansville, but what are they for?

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO