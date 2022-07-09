ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump says he won’t endorse Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race

By Dan Greenwald
KMOV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a social media post Friday, former President Donald Trump says he will not endorse Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the race to replace retiring US Senator Roy Blunt. In the post on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump founded, he says Hartzler called...

Michelle
2d ago

Hawley endorsing is the kiss of death! She deserves it though. She is a do nothing congresswoman

winter crone
2d ago

That’s probably a blessing in disguise’s simply because for many of Trumps endorsements it becomes a kiss of political death at the polls.

