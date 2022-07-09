ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tannock Blair
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXrPs_0gaEf1vW00

DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Here are the top 10 films shot in Kentucky

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. Neighbors 13 News spoke with say a couple moved out of the house about two years ago, then homeless...
CHARLESTON, WV
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda, Cadillac/GMC, Subaru/Toyota

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak.
CARS
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Ford Motor Company#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Rescue crews free two people after crash on US-23

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — At 10:30 a.m. on Friday, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue and Paintsville Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 23 at Steep Hill Road. Rescue crews freed two people, one of whom with serious injuries, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. Three people were transported...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by car near Town Center mall identified

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 30): Charleston Police say that charges will be filed in this case. The specifics of those charges have not yet been determined. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The woman who was struck and killed by a car on Tuesday has been identified. Charleston Police say that the victim is 67-year-old Edra Lou […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) — After a great start to the week with lots of blue skies on Monday, the WOWK-TV area is awaiting the arrival of storms Tuesday afternoon that could reach severe limits. See the slide show below to see the likely timing and placement of storms with Predictor:. The...
ENVIRONMENT
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 24 through July 1, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy