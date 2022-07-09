ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Darius Garland to multi-year contract extension

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebThx_0gaEeMPj00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Darius Garland to a multi-year contract extension.

Garland, a first-time NBA All-Star this past season, appeared in 68 games (all starts) and registered career highs in points (21.7), rebounds (3.3), assists (8.6, sixth-best in NBA), steals (1.31), minutes (35.7), field goal percentage (.462) and free throw percentage (.892, seventh-best in NBA). He also had more double-doubles (29), 20-point games (42) and 30-point games (seven) this season than his first two NBA campaigns combined.

Cleveland Cavaliers sign Ricky Rubio

“Darius has proven to be a tremendous basketball player and someone who embodies everything a franchise would want in a young player,” said Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “We’ve quickly seen Darius grow into an NBA All-Star and an integral core piece in our pursuit of sustainable success. Both on and off the court, Darius has demonstrated a strong commitment to this organization and the community. We look forward to our future and what we can accomplish here in Cleveland.”

The third-year guard joined LeBron James as the only players in franchise history to finish a season averaging at least 20.0 points and 8.0 assists and was just one of only five NBA players to do so this season (Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Luka Dončić, James Harden).

Garland helped lead the Cavaliers to a 44-38 record, their best mark since 2017-18, and finished third place in the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year voting.

Garland was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Virginia

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department. Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he had disappeared in Buckingham County, Virginia, on...
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Claims Scotty Pippen Jr. Will be Much More Helpful For LeBron James Than Russell Westbrook Next Season: "He Will Help LeBron Far More Than Westbrook Did Last Season."

It is safe to say that the Los Angeles Lakers' experimental superteam hasn't worked out pretty well. While initial expectations to see a player like Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis were massive, the trio never really worked. Be it the fact that the trio only played together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Trae Young
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Cleveland Cavaliers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians rumors: Team looking to deal Franmil Reyes

While it was just a short 10 days ago when the Cleveland Guardians were viewed by many in the media as buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, that may have never been true. Despite hanging around the top of the AL Central, the Guardians look to be truly committed to finding about the youth within in their own system.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Trading Franmil Reyes isn’t a sign the Cleveland Guardians is giving up on the season

Franmil Reyes is rumored to be on the block by the Cleveland Guardians. The Cleveland Guardians are rumored to be looking to trade Franmil Reyes. The team is currently 40-41 and is 4-17 in their last 21. The team is skidding offensively and there’s really no reason as to why. One of the things that is pretty evident though is that Reyes came back right when the skid happened and while he was responsible for a few good at-bats that got a team a win or two, He’s largely maintained a lot of the issues now that he’s had all year.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy