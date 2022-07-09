Women's March: Abortion rights activists tie themselves to White House fence during protest

Steve Vermillion
2d ago
So let them tie themselves to the fence, electrify it, and crank up the juice!
Reply
7
Related
Buttigieg defends protest disrupting Kavanaugh dinner
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed back on criticism of protesters gathering outside a Washington, D.C., restaurant where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining, arguing that they were exercising their First Amendment rights.
Biden on ‘path that leads to death': Catholic bishop on abortion order
Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore has joined other Catholic bishops in calling for a change in the United States’s abortion policy, saying President Joe Biden is on a “path that leads to death and destruction.”
Harris laughs after saying she'll join Biden 'if' he runs in 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris laughed off the question of whether she will run with President Joe Biden if he seeks a second term.
Kamala Harris ripped for posting photo about abortion protests while doing ‘nothing’ after end of Roe
Vice-president Kamala Harris is being criticised as out of touch with the abortion rights fight after posting a photo of herself watching protests about the overturning of Roe v Wade on TV.On Friday, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 case establishing a constitutional right to an abortion, the vice-president shared a photo of herself watching abortion rights protests on CNN from aboard Air Force 2, the presidential jet.“I know there are women out there who are afraid,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. “To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
'Fed up' Debra Messing says she got Biden elected during White House call about abortion rights: Report
The White House orchestrated a call with celebrity Democratic supporters amid the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade... and it didn't go very well. According to a report from CNN, Debra Messing was among the participants "fed up" about President Biden's lack of urgency and the administration being unprepared despite weeks of warning.
Black Congresswomen Are Begging Joe Biden to Declare a National Emergency Regarding Abortion Rights
Hours before Roe v. Wade was overturned and federal abortion rights were obliterated by the United States Supreme Court, 20 Black congresswomen urged President Joe Biden to declare a national public health crisis regarding abortion rights and reproductive justice. In an open letter published in USA Today, the female lawmakers,...
Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
Joe Manchin "alarmed" that right-wing Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch broke his trust on abortion
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a conservative Democrat known for siding with the GOP, on Friday said he was "alarmed" that conservative Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh broke his trust with their Friday reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision establishing America's constitutional right to abortion. "I...
Texas man allegedly tells Cruz he'll murder Republicans with 'a brick in your skull,' court frees him on bond
A man in the Houston area of Texas was charged with making threats against Sen. Ted Cruz but remains at large after a court let him free on a personal recognizance bond. Isaac Nformangum, 22, is wanted by police for allegedly making a series of threatening remarks to Cruz over the telephone.
Washington Examiner
'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft
Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
Should Biden be impeached for this?
Jul. 8, 2022 - 01:06 - Power the Future founder Daniel Turner reacts to President Biden selling oil barrels to a company wholly owned by the Chinese government on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
AOC ripped to shreds for mocking Kavanaugh getting harassed out of D.C. restaurant: 'Disgusting'
On Friday, left-wing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., belittled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after it was reported that he was chased out of a D.C. steakhouse by protesters angry over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Though conservatives on Twitter blasted the lawmaker for her callous post,...
What Amy Coney Barrett Said About Roe v. Wade As Decision Overturned
In the past, Amy Coney Barrett has argued that Roe v. Wade may not meet the requirements of a ruling that the Supreme Court could never overrule.
creators.com
St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans
"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could push corporate America into a new age of diversity
Fortune 500 diversity consultants said the historic moment in US society could have ripple effects in C-suites.
The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights
In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MSNBC
Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers
Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
57 moderate House Democrats pressure Pelosi and Schumer to disable the Obamacare time-bomb set to go off before the midterms
Many Democrats are crossing their fingers Schumer and Manchin strike a deal to avoid hitting voters with huge healthcare bills before November.
Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking 'the dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade
Roberts wrote that a decision that limited abortion rights without overturning Roe v. Wade would have been "markedly less unsettling."
A Democratic bill allowing people to sue someone over an unintended pregnancy would hold 'deadbeat dads' to account, say conservative Christians
An Ohio Democrat has proposed legislation that would allow people to sue someone who impregnated them. The bill has been proposed as Ohio bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy in light of Roe v. Wade's repeal. Aaron Baer, President of the Center for Christian Virtue, says it will tackle...
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 42