Days after deadly shooting, M!X Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge close for the weekend

 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and four were hurt in a downtown Sacramento shooting early Monday morning near 16th and L Streets. Days after the shooting, popular venues in the area M!X Downtown and The Park Ultra Lounge announced they will close for the weekend. According...

FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. […]
ABC10

70-year-old Fairfield man robbed at gunpoint

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 70-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in front of his own home in Fairfield on Thursday morning. The attack was caught on the family's doorbell camera. Police are investigating the attack which happened in a new housing development in Fairfield. ABC10 visited the...
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Sacramento Accident

Accident on Elkhorn Boulevard Results in Minor Injuries. Minor injuries were reported in a Sacramento car accident involving two vehicles in the Foothill Farms area on July 7. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) police report stated that the collision occurred along eastbound Elkhorn Boulevard just east of Andrea Boulevard at around 3:21 p.m. and involved a Ford Explorer and Hyundai Accent. Upon arrival, police noted that both vehicles had been pulled over to the right-hand side of the roadway.
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Traps Driver

Driver Trapped in Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound Highway 50. A two-vehicle crash recently required that one driver be extricated from their vehicle by the West Sacramento Fire Department. The accident happened along Highway 50 westbound near Jefferson Boulevard shortly before noon. Three people were involved in the accident, and the driver of a convertible remained pinned inside their car.
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Thesmelves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
ABC10

Elk Grove to get new rail service to Sacramento, Stockton in 2024

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Millions of dollars are being invested toward making Elk Grove a little more walkable and a little less congested on the streets. California state funds are going toward a new rail service, an overcrossing for a trail system near Laguna Boulevard and some improvements to the Elk Grove Boulevard off-ramp.
KRON4 News

Man hit by car during Vallejo sideshow remains unconscious

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — 19-year-old Tyler Ingersoll is fighting for his life a week after he was hit by a car participating in an illegal sideshow in Vallejo. The young father of an 8-month-old suffered traumatic brain injuries and remains unconscious. KRON4 spoke with his mother and fiancé on Sunday. “Hard. It’s been hard,” members […]
CBS Sacramento

Crews Halt Grass Fire Near Mather

MATHER (CBS13) — Firefighters halted a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says crews stopped progress of a fire that burned roughly 14 acres near Mather, close to the intersection of Excelsior Road and Westerly Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation. Mather is located about 15 miles east of Sacramento.
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento local news

