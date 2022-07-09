I-195 clear after vehicle crash causes delays in Richmond

UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the backup is now clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 195 South is causing delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 2:58 p.m. and is located near the Interstate 64 exit on I-195 southbound.

The south left shoulder, left lane and center lane have been closed, according to VDOT.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

