Richmond, VA

I-195 clear after vehicle crash causes delays in Richmond

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, the backup is now clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 195 South is causing delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 2:58 p.m. and is located near the Interstate 64 exit on I-195 southbound.

The south left shoulder, left lane and center lane have been closed, according to VDOT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MARk_0gaEdUGW00
(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

