ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead and another is injured after a dog attack in St. Louis City over the weekend. The attack happened in the 4800 block of San Francisco Ave. between Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Officers responded to a call for police help after a 62-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the home. Police said the man suffered from a significant amount of wounds to the body.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO