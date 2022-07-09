'Disrespectful': Analyst Defends Atlanta, Bashes Falcons Projected Win Total

The Falcons' 2022-23 projected win total is up for debate.

The Atlanta Falcons never got above .500 last season en route to a 7-10 record and a missed chance at the playoffs. The team now enters the 2022-23 season with the expectation that, in a rebuild, repeating seven wins would be an overachievement.

NFL analysts for CBS Sports recently reacted to the projected five-win season that Caesars Sportsbook released and let their disagreements with this projection be heard. CBS' Emory Hunt, in particular, called the five-win prediction "disrespectful," despite the fact he sees Atlanta barely reaching the over on this bet as a "six or seven-win team."

In the run game, he pointed to the addition of former Chicago Bears and Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams to the run game alongside 2021 breakout star Cordarrelle Patterson as a major reason for the hopeful improvement.

"Hear me out … the run game," he said. "They brought in Tyler Allgier out of BYU. I think he’s their foundational back along with Damien Williams, which allows Patterson to be that multifaceted option.”

Despite the year-long suspension of receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons have tons of underrated talent to build on in the receiving corps with the addition of Bryan Edwards and rookie Drake London. Second-year star tight end Kyle Pitts is almost certain to have more than one touchdown this season, too.

"Also, look at the receiver core," Hunt said. "(The Falcons) drafted Drake London. They also bring in, via trade, Bryan Edwards, another big-body wide reciever. They have Kyle Pitts, who can be a tight end or reciever. So they're going to be solid on skill positions.”

It remains to be seen how Atlanta's defense, which gave up the fourth-most points per game in the league last season (27) will fare. Again, there's unquestionably talented players throughout the roster, but seeing how it all comes together, especially on defense, could be a different story.

"On defense, the second-level is going to be athletic and aggressive," Hunt said. "They bring in Lorenzo Carter, they draft Arnold Ebiketie out of Penn State, but they also take Troy Anderson – who I think is going to start at inside linebacker. In the secondary, they have one of the best young corners in the league, A.J Terrell. Darrin Hall should step up this season. They also should get improved play from Richie Grant.”

There are certainly improvements that have been made throughout the roster, though it still remains to be seen if quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder can help steer the ship well enough for the Falcons to exit the season feeling some level of success compared to last year.