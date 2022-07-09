ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Disrespectful': Analyst Defends Atlanta, Bashes Falcons Projected Win Total

By Zach Dimmitt
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSxwx_0gaEcpds00

The Falcons' 2022-23 projected win total is up for debate.

The Atlanta Falcons never got above .500 last season en route to a 7-10 record and a missed chance at the playoffs. The team now enters the 2022-23 season with the expectation that, in a rebuild, repeating seven wins would be an overachievement.

NFL analysts for CBS Sports recently reacted to the projected five-win season that Caesars Sportsbook released and let their disagreements with this projection be heard. CBS' Emory Hunt, in particular, called the five-win prediction "disrespectful," despite the fact he sees Atlanta barely reaching the over on this bet as a "six or seven-win team."

In the run game, he pointed to the addition of former Chicago Bears and Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams to the run game alongside 2021 breakout star Cordarrelle Patterson as a major reason for the hopeful improvement.

"Hear me out … the run game," he said. "They brought in Tyler Allgier out of BYU. I think he’s their foundational back along with Damien Williams, which allows Patterson to be that multifaceted option.”

Despite the year-long suspension of receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons have tons of underrated talent to build on in the receiving corps with the addition of Bryan Edwards and rookie Drake London. Second-year star tight end Kyle Pitts is almost certain to have more than one touchdown this season, too.

"Also, look at the receiver core," Hunt said. "(The Falcons) drafted Drake London. They also bring in, via trade, Bryan Edwards, another big-body wide reciever. They have Kyle Pitts, who can be a tight end or reciever. So they're going to be solid on skill positions.”

It remains to be seen how Atlanta's defense, which gave up the fourth-most points per game in the league last season (27) will fare. Again, there's unquestionably talented players throughout the roster, but seeing how it all comes together, especially on defense, could be a different story.

"On defense, the second-level is going to be athletic and aggressive," Hunt said. "They bring in Lorenzo Carter, they draft Arnold Ebiketie out of Penn State, but they also take Troy Anderson – who I think is going to start at inside linebacker. In the secondary, they have one of the best young corners in the league, A.J Terrell. Darrin Hall should step up this season. They also should get improved play from Richie Grant.”

There are certainly improvements that have been made throughout the roster, though it still remains to be seen if quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder can help steer the ship well enough for the Falcons to exit the season feeling some level of success compared to last year.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Richie Grant
Person
Marcus Mariota
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Georgia lands commitment from '25 RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman

Even before Philadelphia Imhotep running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman visited Georgia and was offered last month, he held the Bulldogs in high regard. He has family in Atlanta, he grew up watching the Bulldogs, and it helped former Philadelphia prep start D'Andre Swift starred for Georgia. So despite being a class...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Cbs Sports#Caesars Sportsbook#Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Surprise! Matt Ryan Trade Named Colts' Best Move of Offseason

In today's NFL, it's often said that you don't have anything if you don't have a quarterback. Gone are the days when serious teams built a rock-solid roster and hoped to plug in a pedestrian quarterback while still getting to the Super Bowl. Now, it's almost a quarterback-or-nothing approach if you hope to get anywhere.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bring Me The Sports

Vikings Training Camp Preview: Will Dalvin Cook keep his workhorse status?

While the Vikings have cycled through offensive coordinators on a yearly basis, a constant during the Mike Zimmer era was Minnesota’s reliance on Dalvin Cook. He may not have been the most influential piece to whether the Vikings won or lost, but from a volume perspective, there was not a single offensive player that Zimmer and Minnesota’s revolving door of OCs depended on more than Cook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Sports Illustrated

Miami Dolphins Over/Under Wins Total Betting Breakdown

The Dolphins hold the distinct honor of being the only NFL team to finish above .500 the last two seasons and not have a postseason appearance to show for it. There is hope Miami can end its five-year playoff drought after making yet another coaching change and acquiring one of the top receivers to set up third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for success by surrounding him with even more talent.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Heinz Field will have a new name

The Steelers moved in 2001 from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field, a structure built next to the venue shared by the Steelers and the Pirates for three decades. While the Steelers will still be playing in the same building, the building reportedly will soon have a new name. Andrew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Can Jody Fortson Claim Chiefs’ Second Tight End Spot?

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the league’s best tight ends in Travis Kelce. His current run has been among the very greatest of players at his position in NFL history. However, there is a fascinating couple of names to think about behind him at the Kansas City tight end position.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy