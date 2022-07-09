ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wilson Times

Police: Wilson man shot to death

By By Drew C. Wilson
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qOPH_0gaEcmEv00
Wilson police say a man died in the hospital early Saturday after being shot several times. Officers believe the shooting happened on the 700 block of Viola Street, shown here on Saturday afternoon.

Note : Wilson police have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in this case. Click here to read the updated story .

Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a Wilson man’s death early Saturday.

According to a release from Capt. Steven Stroud, public information officer for the Wilson Police Department, officers were dispatched to Wilson Medical Center at 4:03 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Stroud said officers arrived at the hospital and identified the victim as Dagwhan T. Bowens, 25, of Wilson.

Bowens was shot several times, Stroud said.

Police say a private citizen took Bowens to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigating officers secured the 700 block of Viola Street as a crime scene. Stroud described the block as “a possible location of the shooting.”

“This is an active investigation at this time,” Stroud said in the Saturday release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Comments / 4

Related
WITN

Goldsboro teen charged in Rocky Mount shooting that injured two teens

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say a suspect is behind bars charged with shooting and injuring two teens Saturday night in what police say was a drug deal. Police have charged 19-year-old Javen Jackson of Goldsboro with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Wilson Medical Center
WNCT

Winterville police seeking suspect in two larcenies at gas station

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two larcenies of money from a charity donation box that happened last week. Police said the first larceny happened on July 7 at 7:25 a.m. and the second on July 8 at 3:51 p.m., both at the […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
cbs17

Henderson man arrested for assault after car chase, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson man was arrested early Thursday morning for fleeing officers and other outstanding warrants, police say. According to police, Kenny Parker, 37, was operating a 2003 Honda Accord in the area of North Cooper Drive. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Parker fled.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wilson

The Wilson Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man dead. Police said just after 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound at Wilson Medical Center. Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Dagwhan T. Bowens with multiple gunshot wounds. Bowens later died from...
WILSON, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO seeks information on cash register theft

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering which occurred July 4 at Information Grocery located at the intersection Highway 158 and Thelma Road. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said the business’s cash register was stolen. Surveillance video revealed two individuals wearing camouflage pants, hats, and gloves...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 charged after teen dies in chain-reaction I-40 crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager died in a chain-reaction wreck Sunday afternoon along Interstate 40 in Durham, police said. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. along I-40 west near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. The wreck happened when a westbound 2009 Honda...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man dies from early-morning shooting

Wilson, N.C. — A 25-year-old man in Wilson died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a shooting. Officers found the man at Wilson Medical Center at 4 a.m. with several gunshot wounds. Police learned the shooting possibly occurred in the area of 700 Viola Street. Dagwhan T. Bowens died...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Two teens in hospital following Saturday night shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount. Police say they were initially called to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 Saturday night for a shooting with injury. There, officers found two...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Two teens shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police were investigating a shooting that sent two 18-year-olds to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the two teens, who were not identified, with gunshot wounds. Officials believe the shooting happened one block over on Windsor Drive.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Wilson police investigate early Saturday morning fatal shooing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are investigating the shooting death of a man in Wilson who was taken to the hospital by other citizens. Police say they were called to the Wilson Medical Center just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning regarding a person who had been shot. When officers...
WILSON, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
882
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy