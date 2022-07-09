Police: Wilson man shot to death

Wilson police say a man died in the hospital early Saturday after being shot several times. Officers believe the shooting happened on the 700 block of Viola Street, shown here on Saturday afternoon.

Note : Wilson police have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in this case. Click here to read the updated story .

Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a Wilson man’s death early Saturday.

According to a release from Capt. Steven Stroud, public information officer for the Wilson Police Department, officers were dispatched to Wilson Medical Center at 4:03 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Stroud said officers arrived at the hospital and identified the victim as Dagwhan T. Bowens, 25, of Wilson.

Bowens was shot several times, Stroud said.

Police say a private citizen took Bowens to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigating officers secured the 700 block of Viola Street as a crime scene. Stroud described the block as “a possible location of the shooting.”

“This is an active investigation at this time,” Stroud said in the Saturday release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.